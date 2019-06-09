At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Dallas Crane Collapse - NBC 10 Philadelphia
At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Dallas Crane Collapse

By Chris Blake

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Raw: DFR Official Gives Update on Crane Collapse

    Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans delivers an update on the crane collapse in Downtown Dallas on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

    At least one person is dead and six more are injured after a crane collapsed into a residential building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

    The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Live Oak Street at the Elan City Lights building, officials said.

    Four of the seven people were taken to Parkland Hospital and the other three went to Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said. Two people remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, three were serious, one had already been discharged and one had died, he said.

    Severe weather blew through Downtown Dallas early Sunday afternoon, and Evans said strong winds could have been a factor in the collapse.

    Evans said Dallas Fire-Rescue's top priority was the living area on the east side of the building, while the second was the parking garage, which had entirely collapsed.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

