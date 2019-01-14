Companies Offer Assistance to Federal Workers Impacted by Shutdown

A woman cross country skis in front of the US Capitol as snow continues to fall in Washington, DC on January 13, 2019. - Washington area residents are waking up to a winter wonderland, and may need to shovel aside several inches of snow that fell overnight as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and more snow is expected to fall. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Although 800,000 federal workers have stopped receiving a paycheck during the longest government shutdown in history, their bills have not stopped piling up. Some workers, such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and some members of the military, are working without pay.

Some national companies are offering debt relief to impacted workers.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted a link to sample letters that workers may use to write to their creditors and seek help.

Here's an overview of some companies offering relief to workers impacted by the shutdown. This list includes companies compiled by USA Today.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Federal workers impacted by the government shutdown are eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the Office of Personnel Management. Obtain information on benefits here.

CELL PHONES

AT&T is helping workers imapcted by the shutdown by offering flexible payments. Details here.

Sprint is assisting customers by providing short-term payment solutions. Customers should call 888-211-4727 or chat with a representative online.

T-Mobile is providing flexible payment support options to customers, including deferring payments or spreading payments out over time. Contact 611 or 877-746-0909.

Verizon launched a Promise to Pay program, which allows customers to set a future payment date via the app or call 866-266-1445.

BANKS and MORTGAGES

Wells Fargo will work with "individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown. Customers should call 1-800-TO-WELLS, or the number on their credit card, debit card or statement for assistance, or visit any Wells Fargo branch." Contact information here.

U.S. Bank has launched a low-rate and quick loan for their customers needing assistance. Details here.

The Federal Credit Union is waiving fees for early withdrawls and other benefits outlined here.

The Congressional Federal Credit Union is offering multiple solutions for those impacted, scuh as a relife line of credit, personal loans, credit increases and deferment on existing loans. More information here.

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering loan programs for qualified federal workers. Information about how to register can be found here.

CREDIT CARDS

Bank of America is providing client assistance tailored to customer needs. Call 844-219-0690.

Chase is offering hardship programs and encourages customers to call 888-356-0023 to explore their options. Some of the benefits being offered include automatically waiving or refunding overdraft and montly service fees.

Citibank offers a range of assistance to customers experiencing financial hardship. Customers can call 800-950-5114 for credit card assistance and 800-283-7918 for mortgage assistance.

Discover says it's available to assist government employees affected by the shutdown. Call 1-800-DISCOVER.