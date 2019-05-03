Plane Goes Off Runway Into Florida River, No Deaths Say Authorities

A commercial plane went off the runway and into a river Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Plane Goes Down in Water in Jacksonville

UP NEXT

A commercial plane went off the runway and into a river Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. near the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. The aircraft crashed into St. Johns River, WTLV reported.

The plane did not submerge in the water, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

WTLV reported over 100 passengers were onboard a 737 passenger plane. All passengers are "alive and accounted for," sheriff's officials and Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.