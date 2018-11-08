 Shooting Breaks Out at College Night in LA-Area Bar - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
At Least Dozen Dead in Calif. Bar Shooting
logo_philly_2x

Shooting Breaks Out at College Night in LA-Area Bar

By Jason Kandel

11 PHOTOS

22 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
At least 11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Los Angeles-area bar late Wednesday night. A sheriff's sergeant responding to the scene also died. The shooting took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California at approximately 11:15 p.m., police said. A college night had been taking place at the bar. Deputies found 11 people dead inside and multiple others were reported injured. The gunman was later reported dead. Details on the victims were not immediately available. The sheriff's sergeant who died, Ron Helus, was a 29-year veteran according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.
More Photo Galleries
So There's a Pizza Apartment in Southern California
Philly's Peculiar Polling Places
Connect With Us
AdChoices