There Is Still Time to Get That Last Minute Gift Shipped

The United States Postal Service, major shipping companies and Amazon are still guaranteeing delivery before Christmas Day across the country. But you better get those packages moving soon if you want to score the cheapest rates.
USPS
The USPS listed these days to ship items for arrival before Christmas Day; Tuesday, Dec. 19 for First Class; Wednesday, Dec. 20 for Priority Mail; and Friday, Dec. 22 for Priority Mail Express.
For residents in Alaska, Wednesday, Dec. 20 is the last day for First Class and Priority Mail and Thursday, Dec. 21 is the last day for Priority Mail Express shipping services before Christmas Day.
For residents in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 20 is the last day for Priority Mail Express shipping services before Christmas Day.
FedEx
FedEx shipping services will deliver on Saturday, Dec. 23. with these services: FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx 2Day for an additional fee. On Christmas Day, FedEx will ship with the FedEx SameDay service option.
UPS
UPS will ship 2nd Day Air on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Next Day Air on Thursday, Dec. 21. The company will not be shipping on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and their last day to ship before Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 23. Their regular delivery schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Amazon
Amazon is offering shipping on Friday, Dec. 22, Saturday, Dec. 23 in select cities, as well as same day and two-hour delivery on Sunday, Dec. 24 in select cities. Shipping may be free for Amazon Prime members.
Customers are advised that shipping dates closer to Christmas Day could have adidtional costs as well as shipping deadlines and rates could be different for residents in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Please check with the respective shipping company for details.