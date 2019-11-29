Helicopter Pilot Surprises Girlfriend With Aerial Proposal - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Helicopter Pilot Surprises Girlfriend With Aerial Proposal

By Sophia Barnes

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chopper4 Brad Proposes From the Sky

    Breaking News: Chopper4's Brad Freitas surprised his girlfriend with the sweetest sky proposal.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    News4's Chopper4 photographer went in the air for a special assignment: proposing to his girlfriend.

    Brad Freitas wanted to do something different when asking his girlfriend of six years, Kara, to marry him. But it required a lot of advance planning.

    He said he called up friends and family from all over the country — including Utah and Pennsylvania — to hold a huge sign from the ground. It read, "Kara, will you marry Brad?"

    Freitas was confident she was going to accept, but still had butterflies about keeping the proposal in stealth mode.

    But Kara was completely blindsided when she saw friends and family gathered for their special moment.

    "Are you serious? I'm gonna cry," she said with a huge smile.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices