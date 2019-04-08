Cho Yang-Ho, Embattled CEO of Korean Air, Dies at 70 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Cho Yang-Ho, Embattled CEO of Korean Air, Dies at 70

Cho was under indictment in South Korea on suspicion of embezzlement

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cho Yang-Ho, Embattled CEO of Korean Air, Dies at 70
    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images, File
    Cho Yang-Ho arrives at the Seoul southern district court on July 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

    Cho Yang-ho, the chairman and chief executive of Korean Air, whose legal troubles — and colorful daughters — kept him and the airline in an unwanted spotlight, died Sunday, the airline said.

    Cho, who was under indictment in South Korea on suspicion of embezzlement and of having steered lucrative contracts to companies run by his family, died in a Los Angeles hospital from an illness that the airline didn't identify, NBC News reported.

    Cho was ousted from Korean Air's board last month as the scandal mushroomed. He kept his positions as chairman and chief executive of the airline and its parent company, Hanjin Group.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices