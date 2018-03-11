Drivers Try to Stop Car From Escaping Crash in Dramatic Video

Cellphone video captured the intense escape of a destroyed car after of a hit-and-run crash in Miami Sunday afternoon.

In the video, the driver of a badly hit silver Infiniti SUV reversed the car out of the scene of the accident, trying to leave. Two people then approached the driver, shouting and banging on the window. Other drivers can be seen trying to block the car.

The driver leaves the scene and is then blocked by a black SUV around the corner from the accident. Other people are seen in the video trying to pry open the car doors and taking pictures of the car’s license plate.

At one point, a man exits his van with a mallet and starts smashing the windows of the fleeing car.

The driver of the silver Infinity SUV eventually got away. But police said the driver was later taken into custody.

The incident happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street. According to City of Miami police, the crash involved several vehicles. The cause of the crash is unknown.

According to police, no one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.