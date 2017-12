In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, a police officer keeps watch at a vehicular crime scene in the central business district in Melbourne, Australia. In an incident on Dec. 21, 2017, it is unclear whether the driver intentionally drove into a crowd in Central Melbourne. 19 are injured.

Australian police say up to 19 were injured after a car rammed into a crowd in central Melbourne.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Ambulance Victoria, an emergency ambulance service for Victoria, Australia, tweeted that paramedics have transported 13 people to city hospitals. Two more people were being accessed at the scene.

At this time it is unclear if the incident is terror related.