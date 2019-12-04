Capitol Christmas Tree to Be Illuminated Wednesday Evening

This Nov. 25, 2019, photo shows a 60-foot-tall blue spruce Christmas tree is unloaded from a flatbed truck before it will stand in front of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be illuminated Wednesday night during a lighting ceremony on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

The star of the evening is a 60-foot blue spruce, which traveled to D.C. from New Mexico's Carson National Forest and will be decked out with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of New Mexico.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will light the tree during Wednesday night's ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The tree will then be lit each night through New Year's Day.

It won't be the week's only high-profile lighting ceremony. The Christmas tree outside the White House will be illuminated during an event Thursday night, but only those who previously obtained tickets during a free lottery will be able to attend. However, D.C. residents and visitors will be able to view a lighting display nightly on the White House Ellipse from Dec. 9 to New Year's Day. Called the Pathway of Peace, the walkway surrounding the tree will feature 56 state and territory trees decorated with unique handmade ornaments.