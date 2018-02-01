California Twins Born in Different Calendar Years - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Snow, Bitter Cold to Hit Area
OLY-PHILLY

    California Twins Born in Different Calendar Years

    A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018. At 11:58 p.m. on the last day of 2017, Maria Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County. And at 12:16 a.m., Flores had the second of the twins, a girl named Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros — the first baby born in 2018 in the county. (Published Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018) A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight and her daughter born 16 minutes into... See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices