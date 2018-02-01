California Twins Born in Different Calendar Years

A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018. At 11:58 p.m. on the last day of 2017, Maria Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County. And at 12:16 a.m., Flores had the second of the twins, a girl named Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros — the first baby born in 2018 in the county. (Published Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018)

A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight and her daughter born 16 minutes into... See More