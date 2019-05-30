Border Agents Apprehend More Than 1,000 Migrants in Record Roundup - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Border Agents Apprehend More Than 1,000 Migrants in Record Roundup

Customs and Border Protection has noticed groups crossing the border in ever larger numbers

Published 56 minutes ago

    Mario Tama/Getty Images, File
    In this May 20, 2019, file photo, migrants cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico at the Rio Grande river near El Paso, Texas.

    Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,036 migrants who had crossed into the United States illegally near El Paso, Texas, early Wednesday, according to two U.S. officials and a document obtained by NBC News.

    It's the largest group of migrants ever encountered by the agency, surpassing the prior record, set last month, of 424.

    President Donald Trump on Thursday teased an upcoming statement about the border, which he said would be his biggest, and a third U.S. official expects this apprehension to factor into it.

    Customs and Border Protection has noticed groups crossing the border in ever larger numbers. Immigration advocates say it provides "safety in numbers" during the treacherous journey, though U.S. officials say it can overwhelm medical teams and border agents.

