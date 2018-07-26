Uber Driver Dragged, Pinned in Violent NYC Road Rage Attack

Road rage exploded into a Brooklyn street fight, and police are now looking for the driver seen on video furiously waving a box cutter around and then pinning another driver. Marc Santia spoke to the victim.

Shocking video shows a man being pinned between two cars in the middle of a busy Brooklyn street during a violent road rage incident Tuesday, and police say they're looking for the hit-and-run driver.

The victim, an Uber driver who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was driving on a bustling Norman Avenue in Greenpoint at about 1:30 p.m. when another driver in a white car with Florida license plates started screaming at him, then cut him off.

"I didn't let him in my lane, and he forced himself in front of my lane," the victim recounted Wednesday, sporting wounds from the incident.

"He was just very violent, very aggressive."

Both men got out of the car, video shows, and the other driver took out a box cutter, swinging it at the cabbie several times.

The attacking driver then reached into the victim's car and took the keys. The victim, who had just started his job as an Uber driver and was determined to get back his keys, rushed after the other man and held onto the driver's door. That man hit the gas, pinning the victim against a van alongside him and flipping him into the air before screeching off.

The NYPD said the video is a good reminder that drivers should stay in their vehicles when encountering other aggressive drivers and take down the information of the other driver, if necessary. In the meantime, police are searching for the suspect.

"The video is pretty key," said NYPD Lt. Rachael Kosak. "As you can see, it's gone pretty much viral. We're able to get the plates off of it. We're able to get some witnesses off it. We're able to tell a story."

Kosak said they've already heard some tips through their Crime Stoppers line, but is encouraging anyone to that may have additional information to call the hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.