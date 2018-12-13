Authorities Respond to Bomb Threats Across United States

Law enforcement authorities around the United States on Thursday were responding to a wave of bomb threats, many of them sent by email.

Bronx Science said it evacuated its building at 11 a.m. after it received a bomb threat by phone. The school said students were "currently well supervised at neighboring schools."

The New York police department confirmed it received a call about the threat and responded to the school. The department later tweeted it was monitoring "multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city."

Nearly a dozen threats were received at businesses throughout South Florida, including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. At least three others were reported in Orlando.

Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise. (Published 5 hours ago)

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after multiple bombs threats were allegedly mailed to "numerous businesses in the state." Authorities said the MSP Fusion Center is tracking the activity.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was working a number of threats called in from San Marcos, Vista and Lakeside, all small communities north and east of downtown San Diego.

All appear to be private businesses, deputies said.

One reporting party stated he was told to provide $20,000 or a bomb would be detonated.

An employee at a Chicago-area hospital told authorities they received an email about a bomb threat to the building Thursday around noon. Police confirmed they were responding to the report but did not provide more details. Other reports of bomb threats began surfacing on social media in the Chicago area but those incidents could not immediately be confirmed.

State police in Connecticut were investigating what they called several “suspicious incidents” across the state, including at a school in Griswold, the National Shooting Association and a plaza in Seymour.

102-Year Old Woman Breaks Skydiving Record for Charity

Irene O'Shea became the oldest woman to skydive at 102 when the Australian grandmother took part in a jump for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia on Dec. 9. She broke her own 2017 record for the same category. (Published 5 hours ago)

Employees at the Jewish Community Center and multiple branches of the Fire Credit Union in San Francisco were evacuated after reports of emailed bomb threats, NBC Bay Area reported. Police are investigating.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma City police told NBC News that individuals in and around that city have gotten 10 to 13 specific email bomb threats, with specific addresses.