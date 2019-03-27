Body of Newborn Baby Girl Found Buried in Carrollton Cemetery Flower Pot - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Body of Newborn Baby Girl Found Buried in Carrollton Cemetery Flower Pot

By Frank Heinz

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why Women's Heart Health is Different
    NBC 5 News
    Perry Cemetery, Carrollton.

    A caretaker emptying out a flower pot at a North Texas cemetery earlier this month found the body of a newborn girl buried inside, police say.

    According to police, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton found the body after noticing the "out of place" flower pot on March 11.

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined the child was girl, weighing about 6 pounds. She was born somewhere between 34 weeks gestation and full term and still had her umbilical cord attached.

    The girl's race could not definitively be determined and investigators are awaiting further test results to determine whether she was born alive.

    Top News: Jussie Smollet Charges Dropped

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Jussie Smollet Charges Dropped
    Paul Beaty/AP

    "Information from the reporting caretaker indicates the flowerpot was placed in the Perry Cemetery sometime between Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 2," police said.

    Investigators have not said what charges could be filed, if any, should the birth mother be identified and located.

    Officials with the department said they also hope to identify the child and provide her with a proper burial.

    Loyal Dogs Found Watching Over Owner's Body In Need of New Home

    [NATL-DFW] Loyal Dogs Stand Watch Over Owner After Tragedy

    Two dogs who stood watch over their owner's body for at least a week are searching for a new home. Nobody knew Pirate and Savvy's owner had died. She was found lying on the floor of her Pasco County, Florida, home with Pirate and Savvy next to her. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
     

    (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

    Anyone with information about the child or her mother please contact Detective Jennifer Cackler at 972-466-3324, or by email at Jennifer.Cackler@CityofCarrollton.com.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices