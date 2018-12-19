Black Man Trying to Cash Paycheck is Handcuffed After Bank Teller Calls 911 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Black Man Trying to Cash Paycheck is Handcuffed After Bank Teller Calls 911

The bank teller wrongly believed the man's paycheck was fraudulent, and reports of the incident have sparked a new hashtag, #BankingWhileBlack

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Black Man Trying to Cash Paycheck is Handcuffed After Bank Teller Calls 911
    Igor - stock.adobe.com

    An Ohio man trying to cash his paycheck from a new job was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car after a bank teller called 911 on the false belief the check was fraudulent, NBC News reports.

    Now the bank is apologizing as reports of the incident have sparked a new hashtag, #BankingWhileBlack.

    Paul McCowns, of Cleveland, went to a Huntington Bank branch in the suburb of Brooklyn, Ohio, on Dec. 1 to cash his paycheck of a little over $1,000, according to police and the bank.

    McCowns told police he provided two forms of identification, as well as his fingerprints, which is standard policy for non-account holders at the bank.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices