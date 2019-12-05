Black Hawk Helicopter Missing After Takeoff in Minnesota - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Black Hawk Helicopter Missing After Takeoff in Minnesota

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk, carrying three Guardsmen, at around 2 p.m. CST

Published 39 minutes ago

    AP
    FILE -- A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went missing Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

    The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk at around 2 p.m. CST and authorities are searching for it. Its last known location was about 10 miles southwest of the airport, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

    Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens said in a statement the helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight and that three Guardsmen were onboard.

    "The Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services are currently trying to determine the location and status of the aircraft," Heusdens said.

