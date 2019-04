Seven people have been shot, including one fatally, in a west Baltimore neighborhood, city police said.

Baltimore City Police has confirmed that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore.

Police said they received a call after 5 p.m. reporting multiple injuries in a shooting at a cookout and confirmed that one person has died.

