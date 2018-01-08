Blaze N. Bernstein was last seen on Jan. 2, 2018.

Authorities have ended their search for a college student in a large wilderness area in Southern California after a search and rescue team found no clues there, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said Monday.

Carrie Braun, the spokeswoman, said the search for University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, who vanished on the night of Jan. 2, included two dozen reserve deputies and lasted three days in Whiting Ranch Wilderness, a 2,500-acre about an hour south of Los Angeles.

“They felt like they did an extensive search,” she said, according to an NBC News report. “They didn’t find anything.”

Authorities said Bernstein, 19, was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a dark gray long-sleeve sip-up and white Adidas.



