'Affluenza Mom' Tonya Couch Arrested, Accused of Drug Use

A Tarrant County judge has issued an arrest warrant for the so-called "Affluenza mom" Tonya Couch. She is accused of violating conditions of her release on bond for failing a urinalysis test, Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The so-called "affluenza mom" Tonya Couch was arrested Thursday evening after she was accused of violating conditions of her release on bond for failing a urinary test.



She tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine, officials said.



The judge who ordered her arrest warrant also ordered Couch to be held on no bond once arrested. She was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. without incident, authorities said.



Tonya Couch was charged in 2016 with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering and was freed after posting $75,000 bond.

The felon was her son Ethan, who was facing allegations that he violated his probation in 2015. Ethan was 16 when he killed four people in June 2013, ramming a pickup truck into a crowd of people trying to help stranded motorists on the side of a North Texas road. He was driving at nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit for adult drivers.

The conditions of Tonya Couch's release included wearing an electronic ankle monitor and remaining at home except for appointments with her doctor and lawyer. She was to be electronically monitored 24 hours per day and was subject to a visit from a probation officer at any time. She was also ordered to take routine drug tests.

In June, the Tarrant County District Attorney filed a motion to revoke her bond when she drank alcohol and was seen holding a rifle at a gun show, which violated conditions of her release. A judge at that time decided not to put her in jail.

Couch will have a hearing on the new violations at some point. It wasn't immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could answer to the accusation.

Her son Ethan was released from jail earlier this year.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

WATCH: Mother of 'Affluenza Teen' Arrives at LAX