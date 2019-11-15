Apple Bans Vaping Apps From the App Store

Apple said Friday it will ban vaping-related apps from its App Store and has removed all 181 vaping-related currently available. The move comes amid reports of thousands of vaping-related illnesses and 42 vaping-related deaths.

The sale of tobacco and vaping cartridges has never been allowed through the App Store. The newly banned apps are instead a mix of store apps, games and hardware companion apps that let users regulate things like the lighting and heating of vape pens, NBC News reported.

“We’ve updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted,” Apple told CNBC in a statement. “As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.”

Apple device users who’ve already downloaded the apps will be able to continue using them, the company said.

