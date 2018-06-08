Chef, TV Host Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61: CNN

In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Anthony Bourdain attends the Turner Upfront 2017 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61, the network said Friday. CNN said the cause of death was suicide.



His friend, New York chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in a hotel room in France, where he was filming his show "Parts Unknown," according to CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain's 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential" brought him international fame, which turned into a long TV career. He brought viewers around the world to sample all kinds of cuisines.

In 2016, he and then-President Barack Obama sat down for a dinner of "cheap but delicious noodles" in a Vietnamese hole-in-the-wall restaurant.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

