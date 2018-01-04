Man Sought in Abduction of Texas Girls Arrested, Girls Safe: PD

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks gives an update on the investigation into the death of a woman and disappearance of her two children. The young girls were found safe in Colorado, and a person of interest is in police custody. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

A 44-year-old man named as a person of interest in the death of a woman and the abduction of her two daughters in Texas is in custody in southern Colorado.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks tweeted late Wednesday that Terry Allen Miles was "caught in Colorado without incident" and that the 14- and 7-year-old girls were safe.

Miles had been sought for questioning in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates, whose body was found Sunday at the home they shared in Round Rock, north of Austin.

Authorities said it's not clear how long Bates had been dead before her body was found.

Banks previously said photos dated Dec. 30 from a convenience store in Trinidad, Colorado — about 200 miles south of Denver — appeared to show Miles. Banks said the missing girls were not seen with Miles inside the business.

Miles has not been charged with a crime, Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reported.



An Amber Alert for the two girls was canceled earlier Wednesday when authorities said they believed the girls were no longer in Texas.