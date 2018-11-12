FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington.

What to Know Retail giant Amazon has selected New York City and Northern Virginia as its second and third headquarters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said Amazon is dividing the headquarters evenly between New York's Long Island City neighborhood in the borough of Queens, and the Crystal City section of Arlington County, across the Potomac from Washington.

In addition to the two winning cities, other places may also receive "major sites," the newspaper reported.

Amazon said it has no comment when CNBC contacted the company about the Journal report.

The New York Times reported this month that Long Island City was going to receive $180 million in new spending to boost infrastructure in preparation for the Amazon headquarters.

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, started looking for a second headquarters in September 2017 to house an additional 50,000 employees. The contest was narrowed to 20 finalist cities in January but recent reports emerged that the retailer would split the second headquarters between two locations.

