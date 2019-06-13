Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal

Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Things You Need To Know About Baby Powder
    Antonio Calanni/AP
    Amanda Knox, right, exits the airport from a side entrance upon her arrival in Linate airport, Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia in 2007. Knox is in Italy to attend a conference in Modena organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted for crimes they did not commit.

    Amanda Knox is back in Italy for the first time since her murder trial, set to speak at a conference organized by an aid group for people falsely accused and charged with crimes, NBC News reported.

    The 31-year-old was acquitted of killing her British roommate after a long legal saga.

    Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday.

    She tweeted Wednesday that she wouldn't be speaking with journalists ahead of the speech, hoping it "will speak for itself."

    Amanda Knox Will Return To Italy After Her Murder Acquittal

    [NY] Amanda Knox Will Return To Italy After Her Murder Acquittal
    Amanda Knox is set to return to Italy for the first time since she was convicted, imprisoned and then later acquitted of the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Find out why the 31-year-old has finally decided to go back following her harrowing ordeal.
    (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices