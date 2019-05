Five people are dead and one is unaccounted for after two floatplanes carrying passengers from a cruise excursion collided mid-air in Alaska, NBC News reported.

The two planes carried 14 passengers from a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Vancouver, according to a statement Monday from Royal Princess Cruises.

The planes collided mid-air about eight nautical miles from Ketchikan, Alaska, at the southeastern end of the state at about 1 p.m. local time.