Alabama 9-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Racist Taunts and Bullying, Her Family Says - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Alabama 9-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Racist Taunts and Bullying, Her Family Says

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Published 19 minutes ago

    Eddwina Harris
    Photo of McKenzie Adams.

    A fourth-grader in Alabama died by suicide after being bullied with racist taunts, according to the child's family.

    McKenzie Nicole Adams, 9, a U.S. Jones Elementary School student, was found dead in her home on Dec. 3 by her grandmother, according to Tuscaloosa News.

    Eddwina Harris, the girl's aunt, told Tuscaloosa News that the bullying her niece experienced stemmed from her friendship with a white boy at her school.

    "She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as 'kill yourself,' 'you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,' 'you ugly,' 'black b----,' 'just die'," Harris told the paper.

    If you or a loved one are looking for help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

