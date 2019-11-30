9 Dead, Including 2 Children, in South Dakota Plane Crash - NBC 10 Philadelphia
9 Dead, Including 2 Children, in South Dakota Plane Crash

Survivors were hospitalized in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a state's attorney said

Published 35 minutes ago

    Nine people, including two children, were killed Saturday when a plane crashed in rough weather near Chamberlain, South Dakota, authorities said.

    A Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop passenger plane, had as many as 12 people on board when it crashed shortly after takeoff about a mile from Chamberlain Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

    Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said survivors were hospitalized in Sioux Falls, NBC News reports. Among the dead was the plane's pilot, she said.

    First responders at the scene "should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," Rossow said in a statement.

