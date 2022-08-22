85 People Arrested in Brazen California-to-Florida Drug Smuggling Operation Using Checked Luggage

What to Know Millions of dollars in illicit drugs were seized from the operation, which used checked bags on commercial flights to move the drugs from coast to coast.

The 85 arrests involved 355 combined felonies and 93 misdemeanors in a case centered on drug trafficking in the area around Winter Haven, Florida.

Street value of about $12.8 million was estimated for the seizures of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax.

Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period. One seizure involved six piece of luggage containing nothing but drugs, he said.

“They didn't even put so much as a pair of underwear in there to hide it,” Judd told reporters.

Judd said it was the largest wiretap-related investigation in Polk County history.

“It's anything other than low-level and nonviolent,” the sheriff said. “The whole time they were peddling poison to your kids.”