8-year-old, infant among 4 hurt in NJ morning house fire that killed 2 dogs

What to Know Investigators in Paterson, New Jersey are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire that sent a family to the hospital for smoke inhalation and claimed the lives of two dogs, the local mayor said.

The scene unfolded just before 5:30 a.m. at a multi-family home on Madison Avenue, according to fire officials.

A family of four -- two adults, an 8-year-old child and an infant -- had to be carried out of the home on Madison Avenue unconscious. Two dogs perished in the fire.

Investigators in Paterson, New Jersey are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire that sent a family to the hospital for smoke inhalation and claimed the lives of two dogs, the local mayor said.

The scene unfolded just before 5:30 a.m. at a multi-family home on Madison Avenue, according to fire officials.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh asked for prayers for the family of four -- two adults, an 8-year-old child and an infant -- that was carried out of the home on Madison Avenue unconscious. The family had to be rescued from a third floor bedroom by firefighters. Residents on the lower floors were able to escape the flames safely.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just this home without having the flames spread to the homes on either side.

Officials describe the frantic moment when the family of four was carried out of the home unconscious.

"This is a serious situation," Sayegh said. "Smoke inhalation appears to be the issue, the challenge that these individuals are facing. I ask that people pray for these four victims because I can't underscore how serious this situation is at the moment."

Paterson Fire Dept. Deputy Chief William Bucher said the house is "gutted" as a result of the flames.

Fire officials say two dogs inside of the home were killed in the fire before the flames were contained a short time later.

Early on in the investigation, fire officials said there were working fire detectors inside the home.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting 13 people displaced as a result of the fire.