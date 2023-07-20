The winning Powerball ticket worth $1 billion was sold in California, so chances are no one in the tri-state became a billionaire overnight. But eight people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut did become instant millionaires.

That's after five tickets in NY, two tickets in NJ and one in Connecticut matched the five white ball numbers drawn Wednesday night, earning the ticket-holders the million-dollar second-tier prize.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play was x2.

A pair of the New York tickets worth $1 million were sold in the greater NYC area: one sold at the Salam Deli in the Bronx, at the corner of Morris Park Avenue and Bogart Avenue; the other was sold in White Plains, at the Central Snack Mark on Central Avenue.

The other three tickets were purchased in Auburn, at a Wegmans store; in Clayton, at the Sliders Food Mart; and in Latham, at a Cumberland Farms.

There were also three tickets sold in the metro area worth $100,000 — one at the Player's Café on Bleecker Street in Manhattan's Greenwich Village; one at a Shell gas station on Merrick Road in Massapequa; and the third was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh (this is also where the Jackpocket app tickets are run through for the state, so it's possible the ticket holder did not actually purchase the ticket at this physical location).

The two second-tier winning tickets in New Jersey were both sold in northern NJ. In Bergen County, a ticket sold at the Metro Liquor store in Elmwood Park was a $1 million winner, as was a ticket sold at Galaxy Liquors on Central Avenue in Orange, in Essex County. There was also a $100,000 ticket sold at H&H Discount Liquors in Jersey City.

In Connecticut, the million-dollar ticket was sold at a Wheels gas station in Milford.

The $1.08 billion jackpot was the sixth largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in Powerball history. The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery's website.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

There were a total of 36 tickets across the U.S. that matched all five white balls, with three others — one each in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — doubling their winnings to $2 million by including the Power Play.

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

Before Wednesday night, the last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.