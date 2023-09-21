Florida

78-year-old arrested after man trimming trees for neighbor was shot and killed in Florida

The man was shot in front of his 8-year-old son while helping clear limbs from his mother's property, the woman said.

By Antonio Planas and Madelyn Urabe | NBC News

A Florida man accused of fatally shooting a man who was trimming trees along his mother's property line has been arrested on a murder charge, authorities said Monday.

Edward S. Druzolowski, 78, threatened to shoot Brian J. Ford, 42, who he said was on his property Sunday in DeLeon Springs, Fla., while “trimming tree limbs along the fence line," the Volusia Sheriff’s Office's said in a statement posted on social media.

Volusia County deputies said a 42-year-old man was shot by his neighbor around 7:13 p.m. while he was trimming trees near his property line. (WESH)

"Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him," the statement said.

Ford died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

