New Jersey

NJ Wife, 73, Who Said Husband Was Shot by Accident Charged With 1st-Degree Murder

It wasn't clear what in the investigation led to the discovery, but prosecutors now believe the shooting death wasn't accidental at all

Police car lights on highway at night.
Getty Images

A 73-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband in the head in their home, killing him, then claiming it was an accident, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Michele Linzalone is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the Monday morning shooting at the home she shared with her husband on Borden Road in Middletown.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Prosecutors say she was the one who called 911 just before 10:15 a.m. that day to say her husband, 74-year-old Rocky Linzalone, had accidentally been shot. Officers responding to the call found Rocky Linzalone in a second-floor bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Kentucky 4 hours ago

Biden Visiting Storm-Ravaged Kentucky to Offer Aid, Support

George Floyd 5 hours ago

Derek Chauvin Expected to Admit to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

The ensuing investigation revealed his death was no accident at all, prosecutors allege. They didn't elaborate on any of the details surrounding their case against Michele Linzalone, who was taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending an anticipated first court appearance on Tuesday.

Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

If convicted of the murder charge, Michele Linzalone faces up to life in prison. The weapons possession count carries up to 10 years in state prison as well.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsmurderMIDDLETOWNMonmouth County
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us