700-Pound George Floyd Statue Unveiled at Newark City Hall

A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at Newark's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the City of Newark.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey,” Baraka said.

Today Mayor @rasjbaraka unveiled a donated statue honoring George Floyd in front of City Hall, alongside Filmmaker Leon Pickney, Artist Stanley Watts, Activist Larry Hamm and more pic.twitter.com/nefig7fruE — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) June 16, 2021

Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year.