George Floyd

700-Pound George Floyd Statue Unveiled at Newark City Hall

The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year

george floyd statue newark
City of Newark

A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at Newark's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the City of Newark.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey,” Baraka said.

Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

George FloydNew JerseyNewarkRas Baraka
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Philly Live Entertainment COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us