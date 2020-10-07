70-Pound Bear Cub Halts NJ Transit Train Traffic

Train traffic through an NJ Transit station was briefly stalled Tuesday as transit police, local authorities and wildlife officials worked to rescue a 70-pound bear cub that had climbed up a tree, the agency's police department said.

The NJ Transit police, working with teams from various other agencies, managed to safely remove the cub from the tree at the Radburn Station, on the Bergen County line, tranquilize it and capture it unharmed -- all while keeping a close eye out for potential interference by the cub's mother.

The female cub was later tagged and released to her natural habitat, officials said. No injuries, neither to human nor beast, were reported.