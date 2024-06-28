Utah

7 youth group members taken to the hospital after lightning strike in Utah

Officials said around 50 children "felt the shock of the lightning," causing 7 of them to be transported to the hospital with medical concerns due to the electrocution.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Seven members of a youth group in Utah were taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning during a hike Thursday, according to officials.

The group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints from Salina was hiking in the eastern part of Sevier County at around 1:35 p.m. when it began to rain and a lightning struck the ground close to them, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.

Two of the children were experiencing more serious symptoms and were flown to Primary Children's Hospital Lehi. The other 5 were taken to other hospitals, officials said.

None of the children taken to the hospital are expected to have life-threatening injuries. The rest of the children were all accounted for and brought back to Salina, and they have been returned to their parents.

