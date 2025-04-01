Nevada

7-year-old killed by falling boulder at Nevada ski resort

The accident happened at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village on Saturday.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Diamond Peak resort at sunset near Incline Village, Nevada, U.S., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Californias snow levels have sunk to far below average after the U.S. state experienced its driest start to the year in more than a century.
Nina Riggio/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A 7-year-old Nevada girl died after being struck by a falling boulder at a ski resort on Saturday, officials said.

Adelyn Grimes, of Reno, died after the incident at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, and the manner of death was ruled an accident, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement to NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort said its staff extended its "heartfelt condolences" to the girl's family.

Medical services were called at around 3:38 p.m., the ski patrol responded and provided first aid, the ski resort said in a statement Monday, adding that North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office staff also responded.

"Despite the emergency medical team’s best efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries," the resort, which is northeast of the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, said.

In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, described it as a tragic accident.

"There was no foul play involved and the Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to all involved," it said.

