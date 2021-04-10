One Dead, Five Hurt in Texas Freeway Shooting

A man is dead and five other people were injured Friday night in a possible gang-related shootout on Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas police say.

Police were called at about 11:22 p.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, where people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stray bullets wounded a female in a separate, unrelated vehicle and a man in his house on the service road, police said.

A total of six people were shot, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition and five people whose injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

One of the wounded people died at John Peter Smith Hospital. He was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as 19-year-old Dominick Dijuan Primes of Watauga.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but suspect it may be gang-related.

Police have not taken anyone into custody in the shooting.