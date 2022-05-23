rodeo

WATCH: Bull Escapes Rodeo Arena, Injuring 6 in Northern California

The bull leaped over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured

Several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo, authorities said.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo's bull riding event, the Redding Rodeo Association said on Facebook.

The bull leaped over a fence and then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half-mile (800 meters) from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries, including 15-year-old Jordan Greco, a sophomore at Redding's Enterprise High School.

Greco told the Redding Record Searchlight the bull's horn's clipped his leg as the animal charged through the arena's VIP section.

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco said. “To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions.”

At least one person was hurt near the Sundial Bridge, where the animal was finally caught, placed in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman said.

“We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the Redding Rodeo Association’s statement said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

