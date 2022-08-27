Texas

5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School

The child, a student at the elementary school in Mission, is related to a staff member at the school, police said

A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said.

The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.

The high in McAllen on Thursday was 101, according to the National Weather Service.

A 911 call was made around 4 p.m. about an unresponsive child, and officials began CPR but the boy could not be resuscitated, said Raul Gonzalez, chief of police for the La Joya school district.

