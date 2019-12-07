Alaska

5-Year-Old in Alaska Carried Toddler Half a Mile in Temperature 31 Degrees Below Zero

Upon investigation, troopers concluded that a woman had "deserted a 5-year-old and a 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision"

Archive Photos/Getty Images

A 5-year-old child left alone with a toddler sibling in Alaska became afraid when the power went out and carried the 18-month-old half a mile to a neighbor's house in temperature 31 degrees below zero, state troopers said Friday.

Alaska state troopers received a request for a welfare check on the two children in the village of Venetie on Tuesday after they arrived at the neighbor's house, NBC News reports. Troopers chartered an airplane to reach the small village of 175 people, about 155 miles north of Fairbanks, to investigate the allegations.

Upon investigation, troopers concluded that a woman had "deserted a 5-year-old and a 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

John Lewis 9 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Monsey Stabbing 1 hour ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

Troopers later arrested Julie Peter, 37, for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor. Online records showed on Saturday that Peter is "out of custody" after a court ordered her release. Ken Marsh, a spokesman for the Alaska state troopers, told NBC News that "Peters’ relationship to the children and status of children’s injuries aren’t currently being released because the victims are minors."

Get more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

AlaskaFairbanks
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us