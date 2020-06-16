Child Wandering Outside New Jersey Apartment Leads Cops to Murdered Mother

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found stabbed in the neck after cops discovered her 5-year-old child wandering alone outside a New Jersey apartment complex early Tuesday.

Dumont Police responded to a call about the unattended child at the complex on Knickerbocker Road just before 12:30 a.m. They were told the child's mother lived in the building, but the child's aunt told officials her sister wasn't answering home. Officers entered her apartment and found her dead.

Cops found the woman's 36-year-old boyfriend walking in Closter with the victim's two other children, ages 18 months and 6 months. The boyfriend was taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

No other details, including the identity of the victim, were immediately released. Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

It was the second homicide in Bergen County in less than 24 hours. On Monday, cops found the weighted down body of a 51-year-old Cresskill woman in a county park boat basin. The woman's 14-year-old daughter and an older companion were later arrested in the case.