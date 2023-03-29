gun violence

5-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 16-Month-Old Brother Inside Indiana Home

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

By The Associated Press

WTHR-TV

A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by a 5-year-old sibling at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said.

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard told the Journal & Courier.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and the case remains under investigation, police said.

When the investigation is completed, officials said the case will be sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if charges might be filed.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

33 mins ago

Senate Approves Measure to Overturn Biden's Water Protections Despite Likely Veto

TikTok 45 mins ago

Rand Paul Says He Opposes a TikTok Ban, Breaking With GOP Colleagues

Lafayette is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

This article tagged under:

gun violencenewsIndiana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us