5 Victims, Including 4-Year-Old Child, Shot at NJ Backyard Party

New Jersey officials say two gunmen opened fire on a backyard "friendsgiving" in Passaic, wounding four adults and a young child after midnight.

Friends and family were toasting in the back of the residence when the sound of gunfire, what some thought were fireworks at first, started ringing through the air.

The youngest victim, 4, was hit in the leg, family told News 4 late Sunday. An aunt said the girl was recovering and on bedrest the next day.

A report from officials detailing the shooting did not include a possible motive, a detail echoed by family. The girl's aunt, still bewildered almost 24 hours later, was unsure why someone showed up and shot up the party.

County prosecutors say police responded to a home near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found four victims in the area, all with non-fatal gunshot wounds, the prosecutors say. A 4-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound, as did a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man.

The victims are residents of Passaic and Newark, according to a release Sunday afternoon. They were all transported to a hospital in Paterson for treatment.

Prosecutors say a fifth victim was discovered by police a short time later. The 21-year-old Passaic man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.