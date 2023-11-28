5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

E-commerce stocks got a boost.

Apple supplier Foxconn is making another investment in India.

Shein has confidentially filed to go public.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Holiday hangover

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Markets took a breather Monday after posting a four-week winning streak. Stocks have rallied in the weeks since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated from the 5% mark it briefly topped in late October. But the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all slipped lower to start this week. Maybe it's a holiday hangover. Bespoke Investment said the S&P 500 has underperformed in the trading week following the Thanksgiving holiday since 1945. Next up, investors will be watching the consumer confidence report due out Tuesday. Follow live market updates.

2. E-boost

E-commerce stocks got a boost in Monday's trading after record Black Friday sales and strong projections for Cyber Monday. Shares of Etsy and Wayfair closed up about 3% and 7%, respectively. Software companies that benefit from online shopping also got a boost. Shopify, which provides technology for online retailers, saw its shares close nearly 5% higher after the company said merchants notched a record $4.1 billion in sales. Meanwhile, Adobe Analytics said buy-now-pay-later services such as Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay drove $5.9 billion in online spending between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23, up 13.4% from last year. Shares of Affirm closed almost 12% higher Monday.

3. Not so fast

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The dust hasn't settled yet on Amazon's big robot vacuum buy. Shares of Roomba maker iRobot dropped 17% Monday after the European Union's antitrust watchdog warned that Amazon's planned acquisition of the company raises competition concerns. The European Commission — which is conducting an ongoing probe into the $1.7 billion purchase — said it found that Amazon may have the ability to prevent or degrade iRobot rivals' access to its online site. iRobot shares had previously surged 39% on Friday after Reuters reported that sources said the deal would win EU approval.

4. India investment

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology is increasing its investments in India. It said in a securities filing that it will invest more than $1.5 billion in an unspecified Indian construction project to fulfill "operational needs." Foxconn's factories are a critical part of Apple's iPhone manufacturing, but it's seeking to diversify away from significant operations in mainland China, especially after Covid-19 lockdowns there slowed production dramatically. Foxconn already has several projects in the works in India, including factories in Karnataka and Telangana states.

5. Shein IPO

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Fast-fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the United States. CNBC's Gabrielle Fonrouge reported that the retailer was last valued at $66 billion and could be ready to start trading on the public markets as soon as next year. The Chinese-founded company has been on a meteoric rise but has come under scrutiny ahead of its long-rumored initial public offering, facing accusations of using forced labor in its supply chain, violating labor laws, harming the environment and stealing designs from independent artists.

— CNBC's Pia Singh, Annie Palmer, Rohan Goswami and Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed to this report.

— Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.