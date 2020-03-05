River cruising has come a long way since Huckleberry Finn’s raft. Sure, he added a wigwam for sleeping and a firebox for warmth. But today’s river cruises are much more luxury-oriented excursions. And if you’re picturing bygone Mississippi river boats . . . well, that’s not quite right either.

Today’s modern river ships are floating, luxury hotels, complete with restaurants, staterooms, wellness areas, swimming pools, massage rooms, and more. And if that’s not incentive enough, consider these reasons for taking a river cruise . . .

Unpack once; cruise seven nights; visit four nations. No need to backpack around Europe (or Asia or Africa or Egypt). Nor need you hop on trains, planes, or automobiles to see a continent’s great cities. For a river cruise, you make just one trip: to the ship. From there, all destinations come to you. In a week’s time, you can sail through as many as four-plus countries.

Always be in the middle of somewhere. You’ll never find yourself staring at the open sea (not that there’s anything wrong with that). On a river cruise, the landscapes and cityscapes keep changing (plus, you’ll awake in new destinations daily). And if what you’re seeing at the moment doesn’t excite you, just wait a few minutes.

So. Many. Activities. Oceanliners aren’t the only floating resorts. River cruises too can offer quite the smorgasboard of onboard activities and diversions. From haute cuisine to massage and hair salons, to heated pools, to live entertainment and more, there’s no boredom onboard between stops.

Take tours with local guides. River cruises dock just steps away from city centers. As such, booking tours are easy. And you can see the sights with the people who know them best—locals. AMA Waterways, for instance, includes a sightseeing tour (on foot or by bus) with every city or town you visit led by a licensed, English-speaking local guide or your cruise manager (whether that’s on foot or by bus).

Make friends fast. While staterooms and common areas like restaurants can be spacious, passenger counts are still low—making for more intimate vacations. On AMA Waterways, for instance, ships carry 164 guests tops. That means you won’t be overwhelmed onboard by crowds, making friendmaking less intimidating.