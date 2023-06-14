Animal Stories

5 meerkats die at Philadelphia Zoo following exposure to unknown toxin, officials say

The animals died after exposure to a toxin from a dye used to identify the animals, a zoo official said

A meerkat
Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Five meerkats died at the Philadelphia Zoo last week after exposure to an unknown toxin from a dye routinely used to identify the animals, a zoo official said.

The zoo has used the topical agricultural dye called Nyanzol-D for over 30 years, according to Rachel Metz, Vice President of Animal Well-Being.

"So the question is what is the difference that caused these animals’ deaths," she said. "We’ve been implementing a robust internal and external fact-finding mission."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Animal Stories
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us