Florida

5 people, including 3 kids, hospitalized after boat flips in Florida

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, on Saturday, officers received reports of a boating accident that happened near Maule Lake.

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

New details were released on Monday after several people on board a boat, including juveniles, were thrown into the water following a crash in Florida's North Miami Beach over the weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it was around 8 p.m. on Saturday when officers received reports of a boating accident that happened near Maule Lake.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The FWC said that preliminary information indicated that one operator and seven passengers on board the boat were traveling near Maule Lake when it struck another boat that was docked.

Cellphone and surveillance video showed the boat crashing into the other boat, launching into the air and flipping over, sending several people into the water.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The boat operator, identified as 53-year-old Gabriel Salaues, was transported to the hospital, along with a woman and three juveniles.

The conditions of those victims have not been disclosed.

NBC Miami has reached out to family members who were on that boat.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 8 hours ago

Live updates: Trump kicks off week by marking 100 days in office

Education 58 mins ago

GOP-led states keep adding school voucher programs as critics worry about cost

The FWC said a full report into the incident will be released when the investigation is completed.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us