5 Fishermen Rescued From Burning Boat Off Cape Cod

Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel engulfed in flames and all five fishermen on the stern

By Lara Salahi

Five fishermen were rescued from a burning boat off the Cape Cod waters Friday night.

The Coast Guard responded to an emergency notification from the 100-foot fishing vessel about 85 miles east of Cape Cod around 5p.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, rescue crews arrived on scene to find the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel engulfed in flames and all five fishermen on the stern. An air crew hoisted the fishermen to safety.

No one was injured.

