5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Wisconsin Holiday Parade

At least five people are dead, with dozens more injured, after a
speeding SUV plowed through a holiday parade in Wisconsin.
A scene of family festivity turned into horror in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, when the SUV mowed through groups of performers for the parade. Video showed the car hitting members of a high school marching band before speeding off.
Both adults and children were injured and sent to area hospitals, according to authorities.
11 photos
1/11
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Debris litters a holiday parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021. An SUV plowed into parade performers Sunday afternoon, killing five and injuring 40 others.
2/11
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Chairs from parade spectators are seen abandoned along the W. Main St. holiday parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an SUV rammed into performers on Nov. 21, 2021.
3/11
Jesus Ochoa
An SUV is seen narrowly missing a young spectator, left, just moments before it plowed into members of a marching band during a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021.
4/11
Jaymz Touchstone
A red SUV speeds down the route of a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, moments before it hit members of a marching band, Nov. 21, 2021.
5/11
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade, Nov. 21, 2021. At least five people are dead, with dozens others injured, according to authorities.
6/11
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Debris litters a holiday parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021. An SUV plowed into parade performers Sunday afternoon, killing five and injuring 40 others.
7/11
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Toppled chairs are seen among holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people, Nov 21. 2021.
8/11
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people, Nov. 21, 2021.
9/11
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Police officers canvass downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021. An SUV killed five people and injured dozens other after it rammed into performers during a holiday parade.
10/11
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Chairs from parade spectators are seen abandoned along the W. Main St. holiday parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an SUV rammed into performers on Nov. 21, 2021.
11/11
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Police and first responders are seen at the aftermath of a tragedy, after an SUV plowed into performers at a holiday parade, killing five and injuring 40 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021.